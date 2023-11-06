The number of rooms in the dungeon has been reduced.
Updated the lighting effects.
Bomber Goblins no longer deal damage to monsters.
Magic Paper update for 6 November 2023
Ver 0.4017
Patchnotes via Steam Community
