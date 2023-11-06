 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 6 November 2023

v1.07.1121 - A Patchy Squirrel

Build 12626368

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

  • WEAPON FIX: launcher weapon radial damage + distance tuning
  • WEAPON FIX: Larry's Machine Gun ADS 1st Person (crouch helmet clipping fixed)
  • WEAPON FIX: Plasma now explodes barrels
  • FIX: UI reset moveable objects for some missions (hide/show fix)
  • Mission over Squirrels are passive again
  • FIX: Insane difficulty mission defeat fixed [removed continue + fixed text]
  • Mission over panels uniform images
  • Mission over map score leader boards [testing with live Steam]
  • Mission over Intel list
  • Game Over checks fixed for Insane difficulty (incorporate rescue system)
  • Squirrel Town Map: some cosmetic experiments with vines and weathered decals

