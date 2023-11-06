v1.07.1121 - A Patchy Squirrel

PATCH NOTES
- WEAPON FIX: launcher weapon radial damage + distance tuning
- WEAPON FIX: Larry's Machine Gun ADS 1st Person (crouch helmet clipping fixed)
- WEAPON FIX: Plasma now explodes barrels
- FIX: UI reset moveable objects for some missions (hide/show fix)
- Mission over Squirrels are passive again
- FIX: Insane difficulty mission defeat fixed [removed continue + fixed text]
- Mission over panels uniform images
- Mission over map score leader boards [testing with live Steam]
- Mission over Intel list
- Game Over checks fixed for Insane difficulty (incorporate rescue system)
- Squirrel Town Map: some cosmetic experiments with vines and weathered decals
Changed files in this update