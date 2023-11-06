Ratopia Early Access Released!



Hello all, it's Cassel, developer of Ratopia!

Thank you so much for waiting for so long time.

Today, finally, I am here to announce you that the early access of the game just got released!

From now on, you can play the game on Steam.

Unlike the Demo version, you can play the game beyond day 12, and experience all 4 weathers of Ratopia.

I wonder how many of the leaders would survive the Winter and meet the new Spring.

May be, you might be able to survive and also build the monument in the Hard mode! :rat_happy:

Well it will not be easy. Beware of the incident that might result catastrophe!

Sometimes it could be even better to begin in the new world.

Ratopia is in Early Access as mentioned.

There still are many problems of human-rat mixed up texts, behavior stupidity of rats, and some balancing issues that you might wish to check the brain of the developers...

Many are still not organized, and many are still to be fixed.

Additionally, we are currently developing richer content, which could significantly change the flow of the game.

Yes again, there are, and will be a lot of problems.

However, we promise that we will do our best to solve the issues and upgrade the game.

So please look forward to more in the future!

If you encounter any inconveniences or bugs while playing the game, please contact us through our Discord channel, the discussion board on our Steam page, or the forum on our website, and we will resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Thank you so much.

Regards, Cassel.