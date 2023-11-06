 Skip to content

幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 6 November 2023

1.231106.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12626303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 剧情轮回 整体数值曲线略微降低
  • 剧情轮回 前2个轮回 部分机制怪的效果减弱
  • 关羽高功回合的提示文字 加大 延长显示时间
  • 修复游戏局内 播放剧情后 背景消失的问题
  • 战斗失败时 增加提示可以点亮弱化天赋
  • 战斗失败界面的重新挑战进入轮回选择 改为 返回标题界面
  • 教学弹窗的关闭按钮 改为长按3s关闭
  • 文案优化

