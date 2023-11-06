- 剧情轮回 整体数值曲线略微降低
- 剧情轮回 前2个轮回 部分机制怪的效果减弱
- 关羽高功回合的提示文字 加大 延长显示时间
- 修复游戏局内 播放剧情后 背景消失的问题
- 战斗失败时 增加提示可以点亮弱化天赋
- 战斗失败界面的重新挑战进入轮回选择 改为 返回标题界面
- 教学弹窗的关闭按钮 改为长按3s关闭
- 文案优化
幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 6 November 2023
1.231106.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
