- Redid Statistics Section.
- Added Class Leaderboards (Only recorded in Offline Events or Online Lobbies with exception of All Run).
- Added Track Records (Same as Class Leaderboards however not displayed until next update).
- Limited Big Pump Nitro Combo to Big Show Dragster, Big Show Funny Car and Composite Doorslammer bodystyles.
- Limited Small Pump Nitro Combo to Nostalgia Dragster, Nostalgia Funny Car and AAFA Nitro bodystyles.
- Fixed chute, driver and helmet profile options not saving online.
- Fixed vehicle not changing on the online waiting screen after changing cars.
- Fixed AAFA engine changes.
- Fixed humidity effects on Density Altitude.
- Fixed Elky tires sticking through car.
- Added 5 new Nostalgia Funny Car bodies.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 6 November 2023
Version 0.040
Patchnotes via Steam Community
