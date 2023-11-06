 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Version 0.040

Version 0.040

  • Redid Statistics Section.
  • Added Class Leaderboards (Only recorded in Offline Events or Online Lobbies with exception of All Run).
  • Added Track Records (Same as Class Leaderboards however not displayed until next update).
  • Limited Big Pump Nitro Combo to Big Show Dragster, Big Show Funny Car and Composite Doorslammer bodystyles.
  • Limited Small Pump Nitro Combo to Nostalgia Dragster, Nostalgia Funny Car and AAFA Nitro bodystyles.
  • Fixed chute, driver and helmet profile options not saving online.
  • Fixed vehicle not changing on the online waiting screen after changing cars.
  • Fixed AAFA engine changes.
  • Fixed humidity effects on Density Altitude.
  • Fixed Elky tires sticking through car.
  • Added 5 new Nostalgia Funny Car bodies.

