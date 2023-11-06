- Fixed a bug where the skill target could not be selected when using a game controller.
- Fixed a bug that allowed changing modes and modifying challenges in the character selection UI in the Quick Building Challenge.
- Fixed a bug where, if you had selected the Hope mode, the artifact display stand for that run and the inventory would disappear when saving and loading.
- Fixed a bug that caused Trisha's 'Shadow Step' to freeze.
- Fixed a bug where skills could not be used in battle if the character information UI was opened while entering battle.
- Fixed a bug where the enemy character's location appeared to float slightly on the 'Red Wilderness' battle map.
- Fixed a bug where the lights on the Ark Training Ground map were not drawn.
Chrono Ark update for 6 November 2023
Chrono Ark EA 2.01m Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
