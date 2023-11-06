 Skip to content

Apollyon: River of Life update for 6 November 2023

2.0.1 - Minor post-launch update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolve Effects chatbox correctly displays multiple effects. More effects than you can handle!
  • Test value changes.
  • Dictionary changes
  • Many typos
  • Some bugs reported by community, to get involved and report bugs of your own, join the discord!

