11/5 Fixes

New patch went up, here's the quick summary.



Finally finally finally finally, the bit where you could get softlocked on chapter 1 should be fixed.



Remixed the audio for [spoiler]The Shifting Mound fight[/spoiler]. She should no longer be louder than the rest of the game, and the audio quality for the in-game version of the transformation track should be significantly improved.

Various smaller bug fixes, including clipping issues with some sprites, a few other lines of audio getting loudness adjusted, and some typos.

The accessibility menu should now correctly be directly accessible from the main menu.

What's Next

Controller support could be a lot better. I think this is probably a longer-term project on my part. Ren'py is a little finicky and assumes choice menus will be wholly represented on the screen instead of presented in a scrolling box. I'm not sure the best way to immediately improve the feel of that scroll, but it's something I'm actively thinking about.

Sound mixing overall could still be better. I have a backlog from the pinned thread, but I wanted to make sure the worst offender, [spoiler]the Shifting Mound fight[/spoiler] was addressed in the short-term. On that note:

Install space - right now, the game has a lot of uncompressed audio, since working directly with those raw files makes my ongoing efforts to tweak sound and gameplay issues much much faster. Once I'm confident everything's in a more settled state, will be converting voice files to flac to save space while preserving quality. We won't be compressing any of the visual assets in the game - want to make sure those remain as crisp as possible.

A few other accessibility fixes are on our roadmap as well. Ren'py's built in accessibility fonts scale directly to font-size in terms of points, which means that right now, if you switch to a different font, the Princess' text will appear much larger than any other text, and can occasionally run off the screen. I'm not sure what the best fix for that is just yet since we're just leaning directly on our engine for that functionality, but I'm hoping I can figure something out.

We've maybe been starting to think about some more fun things that aren't just fixes but for the time being 🤐