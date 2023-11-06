Controller Support & Special Thanks

After a few days of hard work, we have always been trying to update, fix, and balance our game to deliver to you all the best experience while playing our game. We really appreciate your support since the first day of release by sending us any bug reports and suggestions for improvement.

We have been receiving many requests for controller support for the game. Therefore, today we are happy to announce that the controller support has been done and can be used in Lillusion!

Last but not least, although any problem has already been solved, we will always want to hear more from you about the experience that our game is delivering so that we can actually create the best environment for you all.

Final words, have a good day and have fun gaming!

Thank you for your support!

The Night Owls Team