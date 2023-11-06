 Skip to content

Alkurai Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Update 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12625872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Guys! Thanks for waiting this long! Chapter 2 along with major updates to Chapter 1 are now live on the playtest so feel free to play them both and leave any feedback for us! Below will be a link to the Google Form where you can leave your feedback! Thanks again!

Feedback Form

