Legendary Journeys update for 6 November 2023

HotFix

Build 12625871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release - 1.0.1 Notes

Developer Notes
Hotfix for Party Creation. Fixed the NEXT button on the story screen. Had a blocking UI element over the button which did not register clicks on the button.

  • Fixed - Party Creation

