Release - 1.0.1 Notes
Developer Notes
Hotfix for Party Creation. Fixed the NEXT button on the story screen. Had a blocking UI element over the button which did not register clicks on the button.
- Fixed - Party Creation
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Release - 1.0.1 Notes
Developer Notes
Hotfix for Party Creation. Fixed the NEXT button on the story screen. Had a blocking UI element over the button which did not register clicks on the button.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update