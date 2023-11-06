November 5th Significant Bug Fixes

Valiant users of Virtual Touch Screen 2, a monumental announcement graces thy realm! Behold, for a dual triumph hath descended upon our domain, marking a momentous chapter in the saga of our software.

Our noble quest to fortify the integrity of Virtual Touch Screen 2 hath borne fruit with the vanquishing of two vexing adversaries. The omission of MSVC, which erstwhile thwarted the aspirations of some valiant users, has been rectified. Furthermore, the unintentional alteration of the camera gain, which marred the visual experience, has been vanquished from our code.

This momentous update not only restores the missing MSVC, allowing all valiant users to partake in the wondrous touch of their virtual screen but also guarantees a steadfast visual journey, free from inadvertent alterations that once vexed the noble voyagers through our software.

Embrace this virtuoso update, where the combined victories pave the path to an unparalleled experience within the realms of Virtual Touch Screen 2. Your virtuous endeavors through hand gestures and webcam sorcery shall now be met with a smoother, visually resplendent, and vastly improved interface.

Take hold of this update, dear users, and revel in the glory of a software reborn—Viva la Virtual Touch Screen 2, now more vibrant, valiant, and victorious than ever before!

(It is the 5th of November so I had to add some pizzazz. If you don't get it, watch the movie V for Vendetta.)

More plainly:

The MSVC redistributable is required for the program to run, but was not included. For users who did not already have the MSVC 2022 redistributable installed for another program, it would fail to start the Virtual Touch Screen. With this update, MSVC will now be automatically installed if missing.

The program was erroneously changing the camera gain even when set to leave the camera exposure settings alone. If you were effected by this, you may need to correct your camera exposure compensation, either by manually changing it in the camera settings or by setting the tool to automatically manage it with the settings in the Camera section, under Camera Exposure Settings Override and Camera Automatic Camera Brightness Override.

To get the latest version of the program, you may need to completely exit and reopen Steam, or more simply restart your computer.