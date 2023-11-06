 Skip to content

Indemon Tales update for 6 November 2023

Indemon Tales 1.09

  • Added a new boss
  • Reworked some cutscenes
  • Added new endgame pickaxe (& buffed the better ones)
  • Made Talking Plants minigame a bit easier
  • Various spawnrate adjustments
  • Small graphic & audio adjustments
  • Increased explosion radius of various things
  • Stones of Time dungeon can now be completed (still a WIP, tho)
  • When returning to a location with multiple entrances via the world map, you will now return to where you exited it before
  • Bugfixerinos

