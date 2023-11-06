- Added a new boss
- Reworked some cutscenes
- Added new endgame pickaxe (& buffed the better ones)
- Made Talking Plants minigame a bit easier
- Various spawnrate adjustments
- Small graphic & audio adjustments
- Increased explosion radius of various things
- Stones of Time dungeon can now be completed (still a WIP, tho)
- When returning to a location with multiple entrances via the world map, you will now return to where you exited it before
- Bugfixerinos
Indemon Tales update for 6 November 2023
Indemon Tales 1.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
