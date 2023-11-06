 Skip to content

Moonring update for 6 November 2023

Build 722

Build 12625718

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi... folks...

...I'm... so... tired.

This was meant to be a fun-filled, watch-horror-movies-and-overeat weekend.
Instead, I discovered that the new save system had some... interesting quirks.

As such, I ripped apart the entire thing again and rebuilt the bits I'd not rebuilt before.
The good news is that the code is far more understandable.
The better news is that:

  • You no longer teleport all over the place
  • You can save wherever you want by quitting the game
  • Checkpoints are different from saving. A checkpoint sets where you respawn after death. A save is where you reappear when you load the game.

If you are not in a Relic Dungeon, any changes you make to yourself or the world will REMAIN AFTER DEATH.

If you ARE in a Relic Dungeon, any changes you make to yourself or the world will RESET AFTER DEATH.

So, you can now plunder a cave, but can't just die in it to respawn the stuff in there. If you want that to happen you'll need the new magic item. :-)

Anyway, I hope this solves some of the buggy nasties. I'm gonna go sleep...

  • Dene

