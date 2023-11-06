Hi... folks...
...I'm... so... tired.
This was meant to be a fun-filled, watch-horror-movies-and-overeat weekend.
Instead, I discovered that the new save system had some... interesting quirks.
As such, I ripped apart the entire thing again and rebuilt the bits I'd not rebuilt before.
The good news is that the code is far more understandable.
The better news is that:
- You no longer teleport all over the place
- You can save wherever you want by quitting the game
- Checkpoints are different from saving. A checkpoint sets where you respawn after death. A save is where you reappear when you load the game.
If you are not in a Relic Dungeon, any changes you make to yourself or the world will REMAIN AFTER DEATH.
If you ARE in a Relic Dungeon, any changes you make to yourself or the world will RESET AFTER DEATH.
So, you can now plunder a cave, but can't just die in it to respawn the stuff in there. If you want that to happen you'll need the new magic item. :-)
Anyway, I hope this solves some of the buggy nasties. I'm gonna go sleep...
- Dene
Changed depots in experimental branch