- Fixed medkit has been stuck in the wall in cave level secret area.
- Fixed missing brass key on the cave map sacrifice.
- Fixed a bug that caused plasma projectiles to always be visually pointed to the right.
- Fixed "Fade" and "Fog" entity could break because game lag.
- Fixed some bugs related to ending A.
- Fixed and improved total game stats screen.
- Slightly optimized level splash.
- Slightly improved gibs.
- Added "stats_unforgiven_kills" global variable for mappers.
- Added ability to program structs using "Programmer" entity.
D'LIRIUM update for 6 November 2023
v1.0.11 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
