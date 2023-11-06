 Skip to content

D'LIRIUM update for 6 November 2023

v1.0.11 Patch

  • Fixed medkit has been stuck in the wall in cave level secret area.
  • Fixed missing brass key on the cave map sacrifice.
  • Fixed a bug that caused plasma projectiles to always be visually pointed to the right.
  • Fixed "Fade" and "Fog" entity could break because game lag.
  • Fixed some bugs related to ending A.
  • Fixed and improved total game stats screen.
  • Slightly optimized level splash.
  • Slightly improved gibs.
  • Added "stats_unforgiven_kills" global variable for mappers.
  • Added ability to program structs using "Programmer" entity.

