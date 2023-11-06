 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 6 November 2023

Patch 1.4.2d - Beginnings

Share · View all patches · Build 12625700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New items:

  • Empty water bottle

  • Empty water canteen

  • Empty water jug

  • You can now refill empty water containers at the well

  • You can now search the debug menu items list for specific items

  • Once a canned consumable is consumed, a 'Can' junk item will be added to the player's inventory

  • Once a water consumable is drank, an 'Empty' variant of that consumable will be added to the player's inventory

  • Replaced keycard doors at airfield with a different entrance

  • Increased water well capacity to 2000

  • Stomp attacking has been binded to shove key
  • Improved ladder detection

  • Fixed issue where AI would randomly lose sight of player
  • Fixed issue where AI on a horde beacon would not go towards the horde beacon itself
  • Fixed animal AI behaviour
  • Fixed elimination quest not counting deaths of AI in quest
  • Fixed an issue that may have stopped airdrops
  • Fixed AI spawners in prisoner
  • Fixed some zombie spawners spawning AI in house walls
  • Fixed pipe description being a duplicate of Kukri weapon
  • Fixed infestation not removing radiation after being destroyed
  • Fixed infestation zombie not moving towards infestation area
  • Fixed floating trees near Whitewood
  • Fixed floating prop in Whitewood hospital
  • Fixed passive skill book multiplier carrying over from death and permadeath mode
  • Fixed vehicle in ground near Lawrence Creek

