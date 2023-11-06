Patch 1.4.2d - Beginnings

Poll for new looting mechanic: Poll Link
New items:
-
Empty water bottle
-
Empty water canteen
-
Empty water jug
-
You can now refill empty water containers at the well
-
You can now search the debug menu items list for specific items
-
Once a canned consumable is consumed, a 'Can' junk item will be added to the player's inventory
-
Once a water consumable is drank, an 'Empty' variant of that consumable will be added to the player's inventory
-
Replaced keycard doors at airfield with a different entrance
-
Increased water well capacity to 2000
- Stomp attacking has been binded to shove key
- Improved ladder detection
- Fixed issue where AI would randomly lose sight of player
- Fixed issue where AI on a horde beacon would not go towards the horde beacon itself
- Fixed animal AI behaviour
- Fixed elimination quest not counting deaths of AI in quest
- Fixed an issue that may have stopped airdrops
- Fixed AI spawners in prisoner
- Fixed some zombie spawners spawning AI in house walls
- Fixed pipe description being a duplicate of Kukri weapon
- Fixed infestation not removing radiation after being destroyed
- Fixed infestation zombie not moving towards infestation area
- Fixed floating trees near Whitewood
- Fixed floating prop in Whitewood hospital
- Fixed passive skill book multiplier carrying over from death and permadeath mode
- Fixed vehicle in ground near Lawrence Creek
