Patch 1.4.2d - Beginnings

New items:

Empty water bottle

Empty water canteen

Empty water jug

You can now refill empty water containers at the well

You can now search the debug menu items list for specific items

Once a canned consumable is consumed, a 'Can' junk item will be added to the player's inventory

Once a water consumable is drank, an 'Empty' variant of that consumable will be added to the player's inventory

Replaced keycard doors at airfield with a different entrance