Someone got the bad ending... DR4X Changelog #80 11/05/2023

Hey folks!

Guess what just happened in the world of DR4X? Someone actually went and got the bad ending! That's a first AFAIK, and it's pretty awesome, So, I chatted with the player that pulled this off and got some good feedback, and tweaked the game. But hey, that's not all I've been up to!

(Yep, new faction powers were on the to-do list, but this time around, I had to hit the brakes and focus on smoothing out the gameplay. You know how it is.)

And hey, because I'm feeling a bit cheeky, I slipped in a shiny new achievement for ya.

Changes:

-You can no longer get amorphous cuboid things attacking you from treasure on the mirefield level

--Players were learning the wrong lesson here

-You can now input more combinations of the final answer during the ending sequence and it is more leniant.

-Full first name now works for the sequence too.

-Strigoibro now sends you friendly letters.

--Hee hee hee

-On Debauchery and Lawlessness the game now hints at the unconventional victory better.

-Added new decorative item, unmarked graveyards for use in campaign missions

--It is used to hint at the unconventional victory there.

-Added procedurally generated epitath descriptions to graveyards. They are filled with fun puns.





-Majorly Buffed The Rosebud Tavern on The Hunt level so it can withstand attacks from the bears.

-Added Gryndylow unit portrait



-Added Gryndylow Lair unit Portrait



-Added Elite Guardhouse unit portrait



-Added Unmarked Graveyard unit portrait



-Added Dancer unit portrait



-There's something creepy about the [NODEOSERROR] Crypt placing an unmarked graveyard beside it now... in a good way.

-Blocked rare minigame til after tutorial completed

-Added new achivement



-I think that is everything, not sure tho /:

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug with tutoringtons tunes popup where he asks you if you noticed but it doesnt progress the choice if you choose the 4th choice.

-Fixed a couple other bugs here and there with dialogue

Oh, and Bella? my four-legged fur baby? She's all good and says 'woof' (that's doggo for 'thanks for the well wishes').



She also asks, pelase spread DR4X around so daddy can get me more tasty treats.



Other stuff

The DR4X Soundtrack is now out on spotify and youtube. The spotify playlist had a few thousand streams in the first few days. So i'd say its going well!

https://open.spotify.com/album/3NZbIKGoEelzTcXRDuvH0J?referral=labelaffiliate&utm_source=1100lxVv6ISz&utm_medium=Indie_Distrokid&utm_campaign=labelaffiliate

[Random Compile Time Thoughts]

Damn that new mario game is good.

Keep the feedback coming, and I'll keep polishing DR4X. We're in this together!