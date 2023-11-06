Added a quality-of-life improvement, to help reduce "clickiness". When a table of players lets you filter by a specific position, the game will now remember your selection. For example, if you are looking at the list of Free Agents and you filter the list by WR, when you come back to this screen later the list will automatically be set to WR. Each screen remembers it's own value - it is not a single shared global value. At the end of each season, the remembered values are reset. The following screens will now remember the last selected position:

-- the Draft screen

-- the Free Agency screen

-- the Scouting Combine screen

-- the Available Free Agents screen

-- the Draft Prospects screen

Fixed a bug on the tooltip for player injury icons. Dates were being calculated incorrectly, causing the tooltip to say the injury would be over in a negative number of days. This was confusing and misleading. This issue is fixed, and the tooltip will now correctly reflect when the player will be ready to return.

-- Additionally on the player injury icon, more information was added to the tooltip. The tooltip now displays the body part where the injury occurred, the severity of the injury, how many weeks until the player is ready to return, and how many weeks it has been since the injury happened.

Fixed an issue on the "Finish Season" screen, on the "Retiring Players" panel, where every player was showing as a Free Agent, instead of it showing the team that they most recently played for.