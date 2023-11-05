1- Improved general feedback animations & sfx
2- Added a reset button to the pause & post game menu to facilitate faster turnover
3- Confirmed Juju's Input 6.1 working for gamepad support
The Power Latch Kid update for 5 November 2023
The Power Latch Kid v0.3.2 Patch Notes
