The Power Latch Kid update for 5 November 2023

The Power Latch Kid v0.3.2 Patch Notes

1- Improved general feedback animations & sfx
2- Added a reset button to the pause & post game menu to facilitate faster turnover
3- Confirmed Juju's Input 6.1 working for gamepad support

