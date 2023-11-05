 Skip to content

Virtual Handheld update for 5 November 2023

v0.3.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 12625609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a smol update for little (mostly visual) things that I missed before the previous release

Changelog v0.3.1a (11/5/2023)
Features:
-Connecting a virtual Xbox 360 or DualShock 4 controller will now automatically set the gamepad type to the respective controller type in the bindings menu
Fixes:
-Fixed funny bug where keyboard ABXY keys appeared as Xbox ABXY in the bindings menu becuase I'm a silly little programmer who forgot to test it >w<
-Fixed "Current Binding" text where it would say "Error2" instead of "AltSet"
Other:
-ViGEmBus Installer has been updated to it's final form (1.22.0)
-Shoulder buttons now show as "L1" & "R1" and Triggers now show as "(L2)" & "(R2)" on button visualizer when using PS4 button layout
-Shoulder buttons now show as "L1" & "R1" in bindings menu when using PS4 button layout
-PlayStation face button graphics now show on bindings menu when using PS4 button layout instead of just spelling out the name of the button

