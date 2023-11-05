This is a smol update for little (mostly visual) things that I missed before the previous release

Changelog v0.3.1a (11/5/2023)

Features:

-Connecting a virtual Xbox 360 or DualShock 4 controller will now automatically set the gamepad type to the respective controller type in the bindings menu

Fixes:

-Fixed funny bug where keyboard ABXY keys appeared as Xbox ABXY in the bindings menu becuase I'm a silly little programmer who forgot to test it >w<

-Fixed "Current Binding" text where it would say "Error2" instead of "AltSet"

Other:

-ViGEmBus Installer has been updated to it's final form (1.22.0)

-Shoulder buttons now show as "L1" & "R1" and Triggers now show as "(L2)" & "(R2)" on button visualizer when using PS4 button layout

-Shoulder buttons now show as "L1" & "R1" in bindings menu when using PS4 button layout

-PlayStation face button graphics now show on bindings menu when using PS4 button layout instead of just spelling out the name of the button