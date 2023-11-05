 Skip to content

Gemini: Binary Conflict update for 5 November 2023

Gemini 1.0.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12625604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • wp_spelunk (wip) fixes and tweaks including:
  • moved corridor crates more towards edge to improve pathing and sight lines
  • fixed no droid spawning at forward bases + no super droid spawns
  • improved placement / size / team priority for barricades
  • fixed small tube steps pathing issues + added floor to tube (to improve path visibility)
  • improved locations of and added more collectables
  • added blocker volume to centre scaffolding + added some barriers to point peak spots
  • fixed no team spawning when final base is being attacked
  • tightened impulser rifle spread
  • slightly tightened burster rifle spread
  • increased chat hide delay since last message from 5 to 8 seconds

Changed files in this update

Gemini: Binary Conflict Windows Depot 1293661
  • Loading history…
Gemini: Binary Conflict Linux Depot 1293662
  • Loading history…
