Added message deletion feature in stream chat.
Added cat naming feature.
Gambler bug has been fixed.
The bug of using the phone while stream has been fixed.
Streamer Girl Simulator update for 5 November 2023
Hot Fix 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
