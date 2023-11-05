 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Streamer Girl Simulator update for 5 November 2023

Hot Fix 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12625596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added message deletion feature in stream chat.
Added cat naming feature.
Gambler bug has been fixed.
The bug of using the phone while stream has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2399131 Depot 2399131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link