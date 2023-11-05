LIMITED TIME CHALLENGE!

We're challenging all of you to a little friendly competition! In a recent update, we added a speedrunning mode, so we're going to host a little speedrun challenge! Whoever gets the fastest time will get the chance to send us a design for a weapon to be implemented soon*!

The challenge is underway! Speedruns will be accepted until November 19th, so get ready!

You can find the rules in ⁠discord. That's also where you should post your final time screenshots.

Added the Minimap

Added a Day & Night Cycle (if you couldn't tell from all the photos)

Replaced Hardcore Mode with Speedrun Mode

*we might change your idea slightly, but we'll try to keep it about the same!