Bana Simulator update for 5 November 2023

Speedrun Challenge!

5 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LIMITED TIME CHALLENGE!

We're challenging all of you to a little friendly competition! In a recent update, we added a speedrunning mode, so we're going to host a little speedrun challenge! Whoever gets the fastest time will get the chance to send us a design for a weapon to be implemented soon*!
The challenge is underway! Speedruns will be accepted until November 19th, so get ready!
You can find the rules in ⁠discord. That's also where you should post your final time screenshots.

Update Changelog:

  • Added the Minimap
  • Added a Day & Night Cycle (if you couldn't tell from all the photos)
  • Replaced Hardcore Mode with Speedrun Mode

*we might change your idea slightly, but we'll try to keep it about the same!

