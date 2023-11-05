LIMITED TIME CHALLENGE!
We're challenging all of you to a little friendly competition! In a recent update, we added a speedrunning mode, so we're going to host a little speedrun challenge! Whoever gets the fastest time will get the chance to send us a design for a weapon to be implemented soon*!
The challenge is underway! Speedruns will be accepted until November 19th, so get ready!
You can find the rules in discord. That's also where you should post your final time screenshots.
Update Changelog:
- Added the Minimap
- Added a Day & Night Cycle (if you couldn't tell from all the photos)
- Replaced Hardcore Mode with Speedrun Mode
*we might change your idea slightly, but we'll try to keep it about the same!
Changed files in this update