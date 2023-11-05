-
You can now sprint while blocking with a shield to Shield Tackle.
Removed Shield Bash.
Stomp now stuns for 0.7 seconds.
Stomping on an enemy no longer launches you away from them.
You can now only stomp on each enemy once before landing on the floor.
Boost Boots now deals magic damage on stomp, increased for each consecutive enemy stomped during one jump.
(Platform boots will also get something similar, but I didn't get around to it yet.)
Reworked Revenant infusion trait.
New: Gains stacking +20% crit chance for 5 seconds on hit. (Max +100%)
Deckhand's Decksweeper no longer slows Deckhand during its activation.
The "Ability fully charged!" text should now be a lot less spammy, especially on Deckhand.
Fixed Shotgun, Rock and Ray Rifle not scaling with Size. (Reported by Fwutters.)
Fixed the secret portal in the Archives not spawning consistently for client players. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)
Gatedelvers update for 5 November 2023
0.2.4 - Shields & Stomps
Patchnotes via Steam Community
