 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers update for 5 November 2023

0.2.4 - Shields & Stomps

Share · View all patches · Build 12625558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now sprint while blocking with a shield to Shield Tackle.

  • Removed Shield Bash.

  • Stomp now stuns for 0.7 seconds.

  • Stomping on an enemy no longer launches you away from them.

  • You can now only stomp on each enemy once before landing on the floor.

  • Boost Boots now deals magic damage on stomp, increased for each consecutive enemy stomped during one jump.
    (Platform boots will also get something similar, but I didn't get around to it yet.)

  • Reworked Revenant infusion trait.
    New: Gains stacking +20% crit chance for 5 seconds on hit. (Max +100%)

  • Deckhand's Decksweeper no longer slows Deckhand during its activation.

  • The "Ability fully charged!" text should now be a lot less spammy, especially on Deckhand.

  • Fixed Shotgun, Rock and Ray Rifle not scaling with Size. (Reported by Fwutters.)

  • Fixed the secret portal in the Archives not spawning consistently for client players. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638441 Depot 1638441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link