Patch notes November 6th 2023

Hello everyone!
This small(actually huge) patch contains a complete revamp of the battle engine I have been working on for some time. The behaviour should be pretty much the same, but with 10x the performance because the CPU usage has been optimized. It also allows for the implementation of increased AI commander awareness of the battlefield, which is essential for improving the AI.
It also contains some other small fixes and tweaks.
If you encounter bugs or crashes please report them in the discussions! This will help development a lot and help me improve the game.
Thank you!
Changelog
- Implement better performing unit management system
- Improve aggressiveness of all units
- Improve performance on modular officers by merging their meshes
- Optimize and refactor unit and cavalry movement
- Improve cavalry steering behavior
- Reduce desaturation on officer portraits
- Remove friendly outline from fleeing units
- Apply polearm cavalry damage to player
- Add wedge formation for cavalry
- Add circle formation for infantry
- Imrpove archer skirmish timing and distance
- Add officer level up and death widgets to container so they don't overlap
- Add unit type callouts when selecting a unit
- Add alternate player camera option for on foot
- Increase chance of militia during quick battles
- Adjust formation behavior before charging
- Change quick battle date range to 1265-1295
- Increase responsiveness of menu
- Remove hardcore mode for campaign
- Fix loading screen tips
- Fix AI cavalry cycle charge tactics
- Fix enemy cavalry cheapshotting your archers too much
- Fix faction leader dead having too high morale impact during battle
Changed files in this update