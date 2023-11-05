Patch notes November 6th 2023

Hello everyone!

This small(actually huge) patch contains a complete revamp of the battle engine I have been working on for some time. The behaviour should be pretty much the same, but with 10x the performance because the CPU usage has been optimized. It also allows for the implementation of increased AI commander awareness of the battlefield, which is essential for improving the AI.

It also contains some other small fixes and tweaks.

If you encounter bugs or crashes please report them in the discussions! This will help development a lot and help me improve the game.

Thank you!

Changelog