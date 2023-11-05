 Skip to content

Dont Panic update for 5 November 2023

Few bugs fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Few bugs fixed:

  • RESOLVED: Caught sound not muting
  • RESOLVED: Start of game sound plays before settings load telling to mute
  • POSSIBLY RESOLVED: Video settings resetting (needs further testing on Steam once updated)

