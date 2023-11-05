Few bugs fixed:
- RESOLVED: Caught sound not muting
- RESOLVED: Start of game sound plays before settings load telling to mute
- POSSIBLY RESOLVED: Video settings resetting (needs further testing on Steam once updated)
