Update 1.59.2 Release Notes

Patch notes : Technical and graphic evolutions
NEWS
- Editing the bus scene (Main Menu)
- Modification of the bus tablet (Main menu)
- Redesign of a building at the karting circuit
- Optimization of the karting circuit
- Added the ability to favorite servers
- Added search for servers by name
- A player's company rank is now reset to 0 when changing companies
- Items can now be placed by specific professions
> FIXES
- Fixed the speedometer which was not recoverable once dropped
- Fixed RX7 fake
- Fixed SignRP color names
- The admin salary of companies can now be modified with the /editbiz command
- The owner of a business can now be edited with the /editbiz command
- Added the list of activities in /editbiz
- Correction of F2 salaries
- Fixed the rank system for companies
- Fixed the rank management interface not opening correctly
> INFORMATION
Some professions now have items that they can place anywhere on the map, you can see the full list:
https://sites.google.com/view/nova-life-wiki/aides/objets_metier
List of ID items/cars : click here
Wiki NL : click here
Changed files in this update