Nova-Life: Amboise update for 6 November 2023

Update 1.59.2 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes : Technical and graphic evolutions

NEWS

  • Editing the bus scene (Main Menu)
  • Modification of the bus tablet (Main menu)
  • Redesign of a building at the karting circuit
  • Optimization of the karting circuit
  • Added the ability to favorite servers
  • Added search for servers by name
  • A player's company rank is now reset to 0 when changing companies
  • Items can now be placed by specific professions
> FIXES
  • Fixed the speedometer which was not recoverable once dropped
  • Fixed RX7 fake
  • Fixed SignRP color names
  • The admin salary of companies can now be modified with the /editbiz command
  • The owner of a business can now be edited with the /editbiz command
  • Added the list of activities in /editbiz
  • Correction of F2 salaries
  • Fixed the rank system for companies
  • Fixed the rank management interface not opening correctly
> INFORMATION

Some professions now have items that they can place anywhere on the map, you can see the full list:
https://sites.google.com/view/nova-life-wiki/aides/objets_metier

List of ID items/cars : click here
Wiki NL : click here

