Update 1.59.2 Release Notes

Patch notes : Technical and graphic evolutions

NEWS

Editing the bus scene (Main Menu)

Modification of the bus tablet (Main menu)

Redesign of a building at the karting circuit

Optimization of the karting circuit

Added the ability to favorite servers

Added search for servers by name

A player's company rank is now reset to 0 when changing companies

Items can now be placed by specific professions

> FIXES

Fixed the speedometer which was not recoverable once dropped

Fixed RX7 fake

Fixed SignRP color names

The admin salary of companies can now be modified with the /editbiz command

The owner of a business can now be edited with the /editbiz command

Added the list of activities in /editbiz

Correction of F2 salaries

Fixed the rank system for companies

Fixed the rank management interface not opening correctly

> INFORMATION

Some professions now have items that they can place anywhere on the map, you can see the full list:

https://sites.google.com/view/nova-life-wiki/aides/objets_metier

