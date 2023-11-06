 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 6 November 2023

Patch 1.8.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12625397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

click to view patch notes

I didn't want to make any more changes before Olympus, but many of the top players (of all characters, including Wiz) have alerted me of a massively overpowered strategy that allows for Wizard to win while taking no risks. This was demonstrated at today's Protocol tournament where 6 of top 8 were Wizards, some of whom weren't normally even Wizard players. These were their suggested changes that should help alleviate the issue. I have chosen these changes because they are relatively minor adjustments and should not substantially impact typical Wizard strategies that aren't stalling.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2232859 Depot 2232859
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link