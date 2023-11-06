Patch 1.8.23

I didn't want to make any more changes before Olympus, but many of the top players (of all characters, including Wiz) have alerted me of a massively overpowered strategy that allows for Wizard to win while taking no risks. This was demonstrated at today's Protocol tournament where 6 of top 8 were Wizards, some of whom weren't normally even Wizard players. These were their suggested changes that should help alleviate the issue. I have chosen these changes because they are relatively minor adjustments and should not substantially impact typical Wizard strategies that aren't stalling.