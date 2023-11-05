TETRAGUN v1.0.2 (Going FTP)

Hello all!
This update is meant to fix a few minor bugs in preparation for going free to play. I'm looking forward to more people getting their hands on the game and a huge thank you to everyone who coughed up the $2.99 while it was a paid app. I know it's not a ton of money, but it means a lot nonetheless.
Change List
- Added a progress bar on the achievements screen to show your completion percentage. (It turns gold once you get 100%)
- Fixed a few unlockable upgrades being available without getting their required achievement.
- Clarified a few things within some upgrade descriptions.
- Game do be free now :)
Changed files in this update