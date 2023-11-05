 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TETRAGUN update for 5 November 2023

TETRAGUN v1.0.2 (Going FTP)

Share · View all patches · Build 12625389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

This update is meant to fix a few minor bugs in preparation for going free to play. I'm looking forward to more people getting their hands on the game and a huge thank you to everyone who coughed up the $2.99 while it was a paid app. I know it's not a ton of money, but it means a lot nonetheless.

Change List
  • Added a progress bar on the achievements screen to show your completion percentage. (It turns gold once you get 100%)
  • Fixed a few unlockable upgrades being available without getting their required achievement.
  • Clarified a few things within some upgrade descriptions.
  • Game do be free now :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1656313 Depot 1656313
  • Loading history…
Depot 1656314 Depot 1656314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link