- Added a new option to select the color of the blinking tab when a new chat message has been sent while the chat is minimized (or you are on another tab). Current available colors are Red, Green, Blue, Cyan, and Yellow. Additionally, you can choose to disable the chat tabs from blinking on new messages.
- Fixed an issue where using the Up arrow or Maximize arrow (double up) would not stop the chat tab from blinking
- Fixed an issue in which tabs would start blinking as if new messages were unread when switching between the lobby and games and vice versa.
- Fixed an issue in which the ranking icons next to player names in the chat user list were too dark
Pox Nora update for 5 November 2023
Client hotfix for chat issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
- Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update