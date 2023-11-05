 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 5 November 2023

Version 0.2.9.0

Build 12625350

Additions.

Added start menu system.
Added Continue,New Game, Option and Exit.
Added Quit without saving to quit menu.
Added Auto-detect screen or desktop resolution on startup.
*Added ambient wind audio on startup. (does not loop)

Changes

Reduced playback volume of all sounds by 50%
Revised Hover vehicles to load at terrain surface.(landed)
Revised procedural terrain noise function.
Revised terrain lighting.
Revised terrain detail normal map.
Revised night time lighting.(Reduced view distance)
Revised mesh for Cold Born mushroom.
Camp Generator moved to 300, 200.
Revised player Spawn closer to building.
Revised structure near Camp Generator.
Replaced footstep sound clip.
Removed hilltop structure.

Additional Changes.

Revised game start framework and game states.
Bugfix in terrain shader for compatibility testing.
*Environment temperature based on day cycle.

