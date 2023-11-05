Patch Notes: 1.2.17

-Fixed a bug where the Glichese wouldn't properly retreat to the corner

-The Glitchese will now cast shadows when they are close enough to the player

-The light on ghosts will no longer fade out when far enough away

-Glitchese minimum speed increased from 500 to 1250

-Glitchese maximum speed reduced from 8000 to 5000

EDIT: I accidently broke the pretty on beat flashes of light from the Glichese :/, make sure you update to version 1.2.171 (it will say in title screen)

You might be a bit confused on why I changed the min and max speeds of the Glitchese, so I will explain my reasoning below, as well as plans for balance in the future (yap session incoming).

TL:DR at bottom

From what little I have observed, many newer players found Game Grievance to be a massive difficulty spike, while more experienced players (mostly myself) found it easier than Tsundere Terror. To balance it properly, I would/will need to simultaneously nerf and buff Game Grievance, which is extremely hard.

The reasoning I came up with is that Tsundere Terror has fewer, but more difficult "encounters", which would be a moment in the gameplay where you are actively being attacked (i.e. the enemies chasing you). Game Grievance on the other hand has more encounters, but those are/were much easier to survive.

As such, these changes were meant to make the encounters harder (by heavily buffing the min speed), but reduce the amount of times you'll encounter the Glitchese (by nerfing the max speed).

The math for this is that a 40% survival rate with 6 encounters is about a 0.4% win rate, while a 30% survival rate with 4 encounters is about a 0.8% win rate. It's a bit more complicated then this fictitious example from the perspective of a new player, but this sort of math is how I came to my decision.

This will likely be the last balance change to any level in the game until I can get this game a bit more "out there". Unless we get some more players, I just don't have enough feedback to make a clear decision on the difficulty balance of the levels.

If you have played all three of Everlife's levels, your feedback on the game's difficulty curve would help a lot! And would help in determining what to do with the levels in the future!

TL:DR

New players find level 3 a huge difficulty spike while better players find it easier, most likely because level 3 has more encounters that are easier to survive than the fewer, but more difficult encounters in level 2. Level 3's changes are meant to reduce encounters while making the remaining ones more difficult. This is likely the last balance change until the game gets more popular and receives more feedback from players.

That's everything! I hope the update improves the experience of level 3 a bit!