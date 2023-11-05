- Ticket #1711 Destroyed faction continues to own system fix
- Ticket #1705 Retreating attacking fleet brings up blank battle prompt fix
- Ticket #1713 Pre-generated design with negative space fix
- Ticket #1714 Repeating request to join war fix
- Ticket #1709 AI destroys player planet and it is still present fix
- Ticket #1707 Pirate fleet can move during hyperspace flux fix
- Ticket #1719 Buying production and treasury subtraction fix
- Ticket #1723 QOL – Old ship design cost reduction on research
- Ticket #1722 QOL – Diplomacy ignore toggle for player for non-first contact and combat prompts
- Ticket #1726 QOL – Fleet count and strength added to combat engage, skirmish and fleet movement menus
- Ticket #1727 Reduced Von Neumann Drone tactical strength
- Ticket #1640 Cumulative hyper advanced techs not applying for Creative fix
- Ticket #1720 Lost colony population over maximum colony population fix
- Ticket #1718 Multiple first contact prompts fix
- Ticket #1724 QOL – Upgrade drives, armor and computers of custom ship designs on research
- Ticket #1729 New game not clearing Doomsday clock fix
- Ticket #1730 Xantus diplomacy typos fix
Lord of Rigel update for 5 November 2023
Early Access 2 Patch 2023.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
