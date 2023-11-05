 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 5 November 2023

Early Access 2 Patch 2023.9

Build 12625328

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1711 Destroyed faction continues to own system fix
  • Ticket #1705 Retreating attacking fleet brings up blank battle prompt fix
  • Ticket #1713 Pre-generated design with negative space fix
  • Ticket #1714 Repeating request to join war fix
  • Ticket #1709 AI destroys player planet and it is still present fix
  • Ticket #1707 Pirate fleet can move during hyperspace flux fix
  • Ticket #1719 Buying production and treasury subtraction fix
  • Ticket #1723 QOL – Old ship design cost reduction on research
  • Ticket #1722 QOL – Diplomacy ignore toggle for player for non-first contact and combat prompts
  • Ticket #1726 QOL – Fleet count and strength added to combat engage, skirmish and fleet movement menus
  • Ticket #1727 Reduced Von Neumann Drone tactical strength
  • Ticket #1640 Cumulative hyper advanced techs not applying for Creative fix
  • Ticket #1720 Lost colony population over maximum colony population fix
  • Ticket #1718 Multiple first contact prompts fix
  • Ticket #1724 QOL – Upgrade drives, armor and computers of custom ship designs on research
  • Ticket #1729 New game not clearing Doomsday clock fix
  • Ticket #1730 Xantus diplomacy typos fix

