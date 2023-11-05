Minor update

You can get a warning if your vehicle's tank is almost empty.

There's a new card for improving Vehicle security if it's currently low.

Target/Vehicle crime now plays more of an active role in things.

Your normal Personal security is a big part of this.

There are some new events on Got your wheels.

You can now end up Driving aggressively.

Refusing Tower's requests now has consequences.

Made some improvements to Works of charity.

There's a little more Willow content.

Different eye drops now share a common cooldown.

You can now buy and use Delay spray.

Made some changes to the Sex toys slot.

One new sex toy to buy.

Several new items of clothing to buy.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with Irene's initial contact.

Fixed a problem with the day cycle sometimes going wrong in prison (?)

Fixed some typos and other minor bugs. Thanks for the reports.