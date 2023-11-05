v0.69 - New Control Scheme & Outfit!

Share · View all patches · Build 12625223 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Added a secondary control scheme called 'Free Look'

Added Saul Dentist outfit

Added dynamic input prompts with keyboard icons and improved UI.

Added stats number values and tooltips

Added a second apartment song.

Fixes

Addressed issues with rebind cancelling and reset.

Updated clothes/hair physics

Fixed an out of bounds bug when wall gripping a truck in sunny harbor.

Fixed spammable network mode start and improved reconnect messages.

Fixed various respawn points which would respawn you in mid-air

Improved UI slider visuals.

Adjustments

Set default buttons for Rhythm Timer to Space and Button South.

Removed extra drift and extra strike buttons.

Reduced Tina's speed from 78 to 74.

Improved login popups

Clothes physics now have off screen culling