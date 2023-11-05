v0.69 - New Control Scheme & Outfit!

New Features
Added a secondary control scheme called 'Free Look'
Added Saul Dentist outfit
Added dynamic input prompts with keyboard icons and improved UI.
Added stats number values and tooltips
Added a second apartment song.
Fixes
Addressed issues with rebind cancelling and reset.
Updated clothes/hair physics
Fixed an out of bounds bug when wall gripping a truck in sunny harbor.
Fixed spammable network mode start and improved reconnect messages.
Fixed various respawn points which would respawn you in mid-air
Improved UI slider visuals.
Adjustments
Set default buttons for Rhythm Timer to Space and Button South.
Removed extra drift and extra strike buttons.
Reduced Tina's speed from 78 to 74.
Improved login popups
Clothes physics now have off screen culling
Changed files in this update