 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FreeJack Online Playtest update for 5 November 2023

v0.69 - New Control Scheme & Outfit!

Share · View all patches · Build 12625223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

Added a secondary control scheme called 'Free Look'
Added Saul Dentist outfit
Added dynamic input prompts with keyboard icons and improved UI.
Added stats number values and tooltips
Added a second apartment song.

Fixes

Addressed issues with rebind cancelling and reset.
Updated clothes/hair physics
Fixed an out of bounds bug when wall gripping a truck in sunny harbor.
Fixed spammable network mode start and improved reconnect messages.
Fixed various respawn points which would respawn you in mid-air
Improved UI slider visuals.

Adjustments

Set default buttons for Rhythm Timer to Space and Button South.
Removed extra drift and extra strike buttons.
Reduced Tina's speed from 78 to 74.
Improved login popups
Clothes physics now have off screen culling

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629361 Depot 2629361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link