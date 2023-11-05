Update 0.4.8.1

Now the Asteroid Guardians will turn to their target and will no longer be an easily vulnerable target. Also, loot from blown Guards has been fixed.

Added new items to the game: RP Cards. After using these cards, a certain amount of RP is credited to your balance. There are three types of cards: 0.5k, 2k and 5k. Their names indicate how many RP points you will get. They can only be found in the ruins of the Wanderers with the following probability: