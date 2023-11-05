 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Asteroids update for 5 November 2023

Update 0.4.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12625131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

  • Now the Asteroid Guardians will turn to their target and will no longer be an easily vulnerable target. Also, loot from blown Guards has been fixed.

  • Added new items to the game: RP Cards. After using these cards, a certain amount of RP is credited to your balance. There are three types of cards: 0.5k, 2k and 5k. Their names indicate how many RP points you will get. They can only be found in the ruins of the Wanderers with the following probability:

Regular crate (blue):
[table]
[tr]
[th]Type[/th]
[th]Chance[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 0.5k[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 2k[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Rare crate (green):
[table]
[tr]
[th]Type[/th]
[th]Chance[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 0.5k[/td]
[td]50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 2k[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 5k[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Unique crate (white):
[table]
[tr]
[th]Type[/th]
[th]Chance[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 2k[/td]
[td]50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]RP Card 5k[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

  • Fixed some crashes, especially when trying to log on to the server.
  • The project has been transferred to the new version of the Unreal Engine 5.3.1

Changed files in this update

Depot 2405271 Depot 2405271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link