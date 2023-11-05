Hotfix v3.0.4 Lobby Stability

Lobby and Online Features
Added player count in lobby search
Adjusted filters such that larger region search includes the closer regions as well.
Added "return to lobby" option for spectator
Lobby and Online Bugfixes
Fixed localization in lobby search
Resolved issues with banning feature in lobbies
Resolved stability issue when the host is spectator and P1 and P2 leaves
Post match stability improvements for lobbies with spectators
General stability adjustments for spectators in lobbies.
Changed files in this update