Idol Showdown update for 5 November 2023

Hotfix v3.0.4 Lobby Stability

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lobby and Online Features

Added player count in lobby search
Adjusted filters such that larger region search includes the closer regions as well.
Added "return to lobby" option for spectator

Lobby and Online Bugfixes

Fixed localization in lobby search
Resolved issues with banning feature in lobbies
Resolved stability issue when the host is spectator and P1 and P2 leaves
Post match stability improvements for lobbies with spectators
General stability adjustments for spectators in lobbies.

