Hotfix v3.0.4 Lobby Stability

Lobby and Online Features

Added player count in lobby search

Adjusted filters such that larger region search includes the closer regions as well.

Added "return to lobby" option for spectator

Lobby and Online Bugfixes

Fixed localization in lobby search

Resolved issues with banning feature in lobbies

Resolved stability issue when the host is spectator and P1 and P2 leaves

Post match stability improvements for lobbies with spectators

General stability adjustments for spectators in lobbies.