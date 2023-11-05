 Skip to content

Alaca update for 5 November 2023

Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eklenenler :

  • Yakınlaştırma / Uzaklaştırma
  • Kalıcı Elmas

Buglar :

  • Büyücü ork'un uzaktan Saldırı yapabilmesi.
  • Perk saldırısındaki ses sorunu.
  • Perk Yazılarının küçüklüğü.
  • Oyun başındaki Dil ayarları.

