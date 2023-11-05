Eklenenler :
- Yakınlaştırma / Uzaklaştırma
- Kalıcı Elmas
Buglar :
- Büyücü ork'un uzaktan Saldırı yapabilmesi.
- Perk saldırısındaki ses sorunu.
- Perk Yazılarının küçüklüğü.
- Oyun başındaki Dil ayarları.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Eklenenler :
Buglar :
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update