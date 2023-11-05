Map Update - v1.02

Added new elements to 3 maps in particular: Newport, Neolectric, and Site 37. Changes are as listed:
Newport:
- Minor building changes.
- Added civilian vehicles within the map, which are destroyable
Neolectric:
- Added building sections to the corners of the ramp sections.
- Added spot light visuals, also located in the corners of the ramp sections.
Site 37:
- Adjusted building textures of the 2 major buildings.
- Added ETs within the area that set off giant explosions when destroyed.
Airport:
- minor changes to collision, some plane parts that weren't exploding before, will now.
Changed files in this update