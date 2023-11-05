 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury Breakout update for 5 November 2023

Map Update - v1.02

Map Update - v1.02

Build 12625043

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new elements to 3 maps in particular: Newport, Neolectric, and Site 37. Changes are as listed:

Newport:

  • Minor building changes.
  • Added civilian vehicles within the map, which are destroyable

Neolectric:

  • Added building sections to the corners of the ramp sections.
  • Added spot light visuals, also located in the corners of the ramp sections.

Site 37:

  • Adjusted building textures of the 2 major buildings.
  • Added ETs within the area that set off giant explosions when destroyed.

Airport:

  • minor changes to collision, some plane parts that weren't exploding before, will now.

