Hot fix for 2 stats which might not always fire immediately and 1 achievement which fired when it shouldn't.
"TIS BUT A SCRATCH - recieve >1000 damage" was being awarded by mistake, this is now fixed and the achievement will be reset if it was not won fairly.
Monsters Loot Swag update for 5 November 2023
Hot Fix For Stats and Achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hot fix for 2 stats which might not always fire immediately and 1 achievement which fired when it shouldn't.
Changed depots in beta branch