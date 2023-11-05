 Skip to content

Monsters Loot Swag update for 5 November 2023

Hot Fix For Stats and Achievements

Hot fix for 2 stats which might not always fire immediately and 1 achievement which fired when it shouldn't.
"TIS BUT A SCRATCH - recieve >1000 damage" was being awarded by mistake, this is now fixed and the achievement will be reset if it was not won fairly.

