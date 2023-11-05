 Skip to content

We'reWolves update for 5 November 2023

Sound and HUD Upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 12625033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today has a large bundle of nice-to-have upgrades to how sound effects and visuals work, giving a lot more depth.

Some weapon mechanics have been improved, including how poison puddles spread out when you have multiple.

The Lamp now has a lot more interactions. Almost every enemy in the game now has some modifiers based on whether the Lamp is on or not.

I have increased the Shuffle minigames speed over all. Feels a lot better.

I was also able to add some voice-overs in for some special spawn events, shout out to Peru for whipping those up.

Lots of QoL - get in there and check it out!

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
