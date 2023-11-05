Sound and HUD Upgrades

Today has a large bundle of nice-to-have upgrades to how sound effects and visuals work, giving a lot more depth.
Some weapon mechanics have been improved, including how poison puddles spread out when you have multiple.
The Lamp now has a lot more interactions. Almost every enemy in the game now has some modifiers based on whether the Lamp is on or not.
I have increased the Shuffle minigames speed over all. Feels a lot better.
I was also able to add some voice-overs in for some special spawn events, shout out to Peru for whipping those up.
Lots of QoL - get in there and check it out!
Changed files in this update