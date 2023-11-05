 Skip to content

Purrfect Apawcalypse: Patches' Infurno update for 5 November 2023

Small Update for Mobile Translations!

Build 12625009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello hello! i'm just updating the pa series on steam so the code is consistent between the games and their mobile versions, which will now be supporting all the translations the series has accumulated to date! included in this update are:

  • small tweaks to button text sizes/positioning
  • added translated main menu image for brazilian portuguese (currently only pa1)
  • expanded the bani-regular font to include cyrillic characters
  • changed button names for consistency between russian translations

in other words, most things won't affect you if you're just playing the english version on pc. that's all for this minor update, hope yall have an amazing day and thank you as always for enjoying our games!!

Changed files in this update

Purrfect Apawcalypse: Patches' Infurno Content Depot 1599471
