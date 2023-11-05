Crescent Quest - 1.6.5 The Winter Tribunal

The Winter Tribunal is here. You can find a new guild of frozen warriors who have a bone to pick with frost covered creatures from a region with a colder climate, even colder than that of Keedbalt! If you decide to join this guild you cannot go back on your oath, these frozen warriors are all about loyalty and seeing it through to the Spiritual Realm. Speaking of which, there have been recent rumors of a great, scaled creature flying through the skies of Keedbalt to the north east, if you were to run into that your deal with the new guild in town may just be over!

The guild known as The Winter Tribunal can be found in the ruins above Malatirgus Town, upon joining you will endure many hardships, your Crescent Rank experience obtained after combat will be decreased, foes will be much more difficult to overcome, and on top of it all you cannot leave! But, stay strong and you will have access to a new region, new equipment, new titles, new cosmetics, and more. Once you are in the guild you will be given the "Winter Tribunal" title, and if you are in Henodran Mode then you will obtain an additional title known as the "Henodran Tribunal".

Player houses are here, add furniture and decorations to your house! The entrance to the home is in the Keedbalt ruins above the town of Malatirgus within the portal. There are a few things you can add to your home currently such as a food table, a bed, a jukebox, a bookshelf, two flag poles for unlockable flags, and more. To access the home you must speak with the Ulfuronian within the house next to the portal. You might notice a few inaccessible rooms inside of the house within the portal, those are for later!

The Halloween event will be extended further into November 2023, this is for all of the new Crescent Knights to obtain the soon to be discontinued Spitehound Ears. Speaking of which, I will make those into a wearable cosmetic costume (Cilvisage Emblem) within another update. Make sure you obtain a few other Halloween items and quest completions before they are gone as well, you unlock certain things outside of the event for doing so! Two of these things are for the new player house.

New Lusnayin has been updated, for those that don't want to leave the tutorial isle you will have a better time living there! Speaking of New Lusnayin Isle, I wonder if there is a way to return there...?

A draconic egg is appearing for a limited time from 11/11/2023 - 11/23/2023 in the world of Crescent Quest, it can be obtained from the event portal in Cressora Town. This is the first Chyfrinx distribution as well as the first Chyfrinx to have a particle effect! I wonder if there's a chance for something to happen while obtaining this egg through the distribution... obtain this Chyfrinx Egg before it becomes discontinued for good!

More on Chyfrinx Eggs, I have graphically updated them as well as changed how they work slightly, instead of losing the eggs after hatching them you will still have a copy of the egg meaning you can keep withdrawing whichever Chyfrinx you have instead of losing it after releasing them.