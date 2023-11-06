Cyborg3003 - PLAY NOW with your friends - New Trailer and future updates

Today is a great day to try Cyborg3003, we started our community and with a very special price you can have the experience of playing Cyborg3003 with your friends.

I've always loved cooperative games, I played a lot of games like Left4Dead and Killing Floor. So I decided to bring a new option, a game focused on waves of enemies but with different environments, in fact, dynamic environments that change over time. As Early Access I'm bringing the Eruptia map, seven types of enemies, 3 types of weapons and two types of explosives.

If you beat the Eruptia map multiple times you will automatically upgrade your Cyborg, with more stamina and jumping power. Your weapon also has some upgrades.

Use one of your perks, it can be more ammo, more speed, more health or more explosives. And as a Assault player, you can drop ammo for your friends or for you during the game.

Beating the game alone is not an easy task, especially if you are playing in hardcore mode (I recommend hardcore as a player) but with a friend everything becomes more interesting. Maybe you want to try playing with the bots, but be careful, your team has a certain number of lives, if they die a lot you start to lose lives.

But remember, this is our first step, my first experience developing a game in cooperative mode. So I'm here to learn from you. So don't hesitate to leave your message here or on the game forum.

I also created some very special achievements. I always liked great challenges so I decided to make a very difficult achievement called Cyborg Exceptional, where you must play in hardcore mode and beat the game without any damage. But others are fun, for example killing a dragon with a grenade while it flies.

And of course, as we move forward in development, I want to make sure what you guys want to see next. New weapons? new maps? New creatures?

Let me show you the latest Gameplay Trailer I made and I'm very curious to see what your experience in the game will be like.

By the way, for all those who want to support the game and let more players join, leave a positive review on the Steam page and play. I'm sure we can do much more and you are all I have to continue my mission.

I wish you the best and let's have fun!

Rodrigo Banzato