Version 1.4.2 update

Version 1.4.2 is out!

This is a small update that aims to improve the balance of the characters.

Archie

-- Sniff: gives a point of Confusion should the opponent have better cards. Enters Panic upon reaching 3 points of Confusion.

Franz

-- Sleeping Pills: cost 4/5/6 TP => 3/4/5 TP.

-- Black Coffee: cost 6/9/12 TP => 6/8/10.

-- Tea Party: cost 6/7/8 TP => 4/5/6 TP.

Emma

-- Encore: cost 6 TP => 8 TP. Returns with the current amount of her chips if she has less than the base amount.

Joseph

-- Snipe: cost 75/50/25 chips => 50/75/100 chips. New effect: If the opponent has more chips than Joseph, removes double the amount of chips used (100/150/200). Otherwise, 25 chips are removed.

Dita

-- Charm: chip gain 50/75/100 => 25/50/75.