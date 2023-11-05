 Skip to content

Dance of Cards update for 5 November 2023

Version 1.4.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12624892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.4.2 is out!
This is a small update that aims to improve the balance of the characters.

  • Archie
    -- Sniff: gives a point of Confusion should the opponent have better cards. Enters Panic upon reaching 3 points of Confusion.

  • Franz
    -- Sleeping Pills: cost 4/5/6 TP => 3/4/5 TP.
    -- Black Coffee: cost 6/9/12 TP => 6/8/10.
    -- Tea Party: cost 6/7/8 TP => 4/5/6 TP.

  • Emma
    -- Encore: cost 6 TP => 8 TP. Returns with the current amount of her chips if she has less than the base amount.

  • Joseph
    -- Snipe: cost 75/50/25 chips => 50/75/100 chips. New effect: If the opponent has more chips than Joseph, removes double the amount of chips used (100/150/200). Otherwise, 25 chips are removed.

  • Dita
    -- Charm: chip gain 50/75/100 => 25/50/75.

  • Agatha:
    -- Tete-a-tete: now activates only when Agatha is with the opposing player (no longer works with allies).
    -- Interview: cost 4/5/6 TP => 4/6/8 TP
    -- Blackmail: cost 4/5/6 TP => 4/6/8 TP

