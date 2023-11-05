 Skip to content

Drive Up update for 5 November 2023

Quick fix - 5 November

Build 12624868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we improved physics of the car.
Also - we fix a bug where the game was falling through objects.

