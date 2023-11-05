 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 5 November 2023

1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12624852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions and Changes:

  • Added a slight dither to the camera visibility mask to enhance clarity when the Ocnus is behind leaves and other non-collision objects.
  • Slightly reduced the volume of some of the ambient animal sounds. Silence!
  • Changed the default window settings to Fullscreen rather than Windowed Fullscreen to improve performance.
  • Added additional blocks to the capsule drop location at the start of the game, to teach how to pick them up earlier.
  • Replaced a few basic blocks with fruits at the beginning to teach about different block types earlier.
  • Slightly reduced the dialogue radius of Idak (robot by the first elevator).
  • Added a radio object to a cave in the first area. Now Urhanos will have a much cooler cave.
  • Added a plank of wood to the ocean temple housing the water elemental orb to make it more clear where the ideal path is.
  • Added some basketballs to add strategic variety to a few areas. They are also just fun to mess with.
  • Added some additional wooden planks in a certain dark cave to make it easier to reach a challenge ticket.

