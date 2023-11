Share · View all patches · Build 12624790 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 21:13:03 UTC by Wendy

The previous build had no audio, I don't know why.

Add some FPS limiters from 30 to 240. If the screen starts to be teary, enable VSync and set FPS to 60, or match it with the player's monitor maximum FPS output.

A low ammo indicator was quickly added, helping players remember to restock ammo.

Thanks you for playing PerfectPlan, Have Fun.