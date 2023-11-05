1.2.0 Patch Notes

Hello peak-baggers!
This version marks a bigger update, so please find the list of updates below. Lots of changes and improvements.
First off, the bigger updates:
- Reworked the ropes to be more intuitive. You can now detach and collect ropes while still being attached. Detaching is also less error prone.
- Added a hotkey to detach from ropes.
- Added an option and a hotkey to restart the current map.
- Changed the time attack mode so you can start another run without having to reopen the watch.
- Added more collectable ropes around the world. Check your Artefact Map if you have it!
And some other noteworthy bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where you could "fly" with ice axes.
- Fixed an issue with holds not resetting resetting a timeattack run.
- Fixed an issue where your player body would randomly disappear.
- Other various bugfixes.
Good luck mountaineers!
Changed files in this update