1.2.0 Patch Notes

Build 12624736 · Last edited 5 November 2023

Hello peak-baggers!

This version marks a bigger update, so please find the list of updates below. Lots of changes and improvements.

First off, the bigger updates:

Reworked the ropes to be more intuitive. You can now detach and collect ropes while still being attached . Detaching is also less error prone.

. Detaching is also less error prone. Added a hotkey to detach from ropes.

Added an option and a hotkey to restart the current map.

Changed the time attack mode so you can start another run without having to reopen the watch.

Added more collectable ropes around the world. Check your Artefact Map if you have it!

And some other noteworthy bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where you could "fly" with ice axes.

Fixed an issue with holds not resetting resetting a timeattack run.

Fixed an issue where your player body would randomly disappear.

Other various bugfixes.

Good luck mountaineers!