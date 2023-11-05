 Skip to content

Peaks of Yore update for 5 November 2023

1.2.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12624736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello peak-baggers!

This version marks a bigger update, so please find the list of updates below. Lots of changes and improvements.

First off, the bigger updates:

  • Reworked the ropes to be more intuitive. You can now detach and collect ropes while still being attached. Detaching is also less error prone.
  • Added a hotkey to detach from ropes.
  • Added an option and a hotkey to restart the current map.
  • Changed the time attack mode so you can start another run without having to reopen the watch.
  • Added more collectable ropes around the world. Check your Artefact Map if you have it!

And some other noteworthy bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where you could "fly" with ice axes.
  • Fixed an issue with holds not resetting resetting a timeattack run.
  • Fixed an issue where your player body would randomly disappear.
  • Other various bugfixes.

Good luck mountaineers!

