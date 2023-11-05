 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starman in space update for 5 November 2023

Achievement "120 Minutes"

Share · View all patches · Build 12624731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some users did not receive this achievement. Therefore, additional code has been introduced into the algorithm, which will eliminate this problem.

Changed files in this update

Starman in space Content Depot 804441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link