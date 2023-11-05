Some users did not receive this achievement. Therefore, additional code has been introduced into the algorithm, which will eliminate this problem.
Starman in space update for 5 November 2023
Achievement "120 Minutes"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Starman in space Content Depot 804441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update